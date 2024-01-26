Palestine-Israel Indy Radio Coverage Since Oct. 7

Since Hamas’ broke through the borders of Gaza and committed its bloody attack on southern Israel on Oct. 7, and Israel responded with a genocidal bombing campaign, we’ve been covering the war on Gaza on The Indypendent News Hour which airs Tuesdays 5-6 pm on WBAI-99.5 FM and streaming on wbai.org. Coverage appears in reverse chronological order.

Updates from Tami Gold on Spring Palestine Film Series at Hunter College (Feb. 20)

We speak with Tami Gold, Professor of Film and Media Studies at CUNY’s Hunter College about an ongoing film series showing movies about Palestine.

Abdullah Akl of Within Our Lifetime Palestine Speaks on Recent Censorship (Feb. 13)

We speak with Within Our Lifetime Palestine organizer Abdullah Akl. WOL has led over 100 protests across the city since Oct. 7. The pro-Palestinian group has been dealing this month with an intensifying crackdown by the NYPD and recently had its Instagram account suspended by Meta, the parent company of Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp.

Update: Skunk Spray Attack at Pro-Palestine Columbia U. Student Protest (Feb. 13)

We speak with Columbia student and Indy reporter Claudia Villalona about the larger context and outcomes of a Jan. 19 chemical weapon attack on pro-Palestine student protesters on Columbia’s campus.

Gaza Update (Jan. 30)

A round of Gaza updates from The Indy’s Amba Guerguerian: ICJ decision, UNRWA defunding, updates from on the ground in southern Gaza, perspectives on various attacks in the Middle East & the arresting of Nerdeen Kiswani and other pro-Palestine protest leaders on Friday, Jan. 26.

Little Palestine: Resistance and Comfort in Bay Ridge (Jan. 9)

We hear from The Indy‘s Lara-Nour Walton about the process of writing her cover story on the Little Palestine neighborhood in South Brooklyn.

Ridgewood Tenants Union Rises Up for Palestine (Jan. 9)

Over the weekend the Ridgewood Tenants Union led a 1,000-person march that highlighted the displacement experienced in both rapidly gentrifying neighborhoods like Ridgewood and by Palestinians at the hands of Israeli settlers. We speak with two organizers from the Ridgewood Tenants Union, Raquel Namuche and Lamisse Beydoun.

Traffic Jam: Lower Manhattan Clogged by pro-Palestine Protest Blockades (Jan. 9)

We look at the continued surge of pro-Palestine protests in New York City, starting with a report-back from Monday’s shutdown of Lower Manhattan traffic by pro-Palestinian protesters who made national headlines yesterday when they blocked inbound traffic on the Brooklyn, Manhattan, and Williamsburg Bridges and outbound traffic at the Holland Tunnel.

Palestinian Christians are Under Attack, Too (Dec. 26)

Jonathan Kuttab is the executive director of Friends of Sabeel North America, an unapologetic Christian voice for Palestine. We speak about the ongoing atrocities in Palestine (like Christmas attacks in Bethlehem), including those against Christian Palestinians.

Comparing History: Armenia and Palestine (Dec. 26)

We speak with Dr. Bedross Matossian about the Armenian genocide, the current ethnic cleansing of Armenians from the Artsakh territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan, and the oppression Armenian Palestinians face in Palestine.

Palestinian Resistance: Riham Barghouti Q&A (Dec. 8)

A conversation with Riham Barghouti, founding member of the BDS movement that came out of Palestine in 2005 and founding member of Adalah-NY here in NYC.

Free Speech at CUNY Under Attack (Dec. 5)

For the past few months, the City University of New has been a flashpoint in the battle over campus free speech during a time of war. We learn more about it all from Tami Gold, Professor of Film and Media Studies at Hunter College; Johanna Fernandez, Professor of History at Baruch College and author of The Young Lords: A Radical History; and Safa Khan, a student at Baruch College.

Art as Resistance: Gaza Monologues, Performed Globally (Nov. 28)

We speak with radical theater creator Ash Marinaccio about worldwide performances yesterday, including here in New York, of the Gaza Monologues, a non-fiction play that brings to life the voices of the children of Gaza and was created by the Palestinian-led Ashtar Theater.

Hunter College Cancels ‘Israelism’ Screening, Growing Crackdown on Free Speech (Nov. 21)

We turn to Hunter College, one of the crown jewels of the City University of New York, where a shocking act of censorship has rocked the campus and underscored the intense crackdown on pro-Palestine speech taking place throughout academia.

New Yorkers Protest for Palestine on Election Day 2023 (Nov. 7)

On Election Day in New York City, thousands of people made their voices heard on the steps of City Hall. Protestors demanded President Biden and other elected officials call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. They also demanded a free Palestine.

Jewish Anti-War Activist Ellen Davidson: Israel is an Apartheid State (Nov. 7)

We interview Ellen Davidson; a longtime contributing editor to The Indypendent, anti-war activist, and Jewish anti-zionist who has traveled multiple times to the West Bank; about an article she wrote in our November issue titled “What Does it Mean to Call Israel an Apartheid State?”

Palestine/Israel Updates with The Indypendent (Oct. 17)

We get updates from an on-the-ground reporter in Gaza who we’ve been following, as well as talk about Palestinian solidarity movements across the globe and take a call from a listener.

Context + Perspectives on Palestine-Israel with The Indypendent (Oct. 10)

John Tarleton and Amba Guerguerian discuss the shocking events in Israel and the Gaza Strip from the past few days and what may lie ahead. There’s a lot to unpack there.