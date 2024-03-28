Photo Essay: NYC Stands With Gaza

More than five months into Israel’s live-streamed genocide in Gaza, New Yorkers continue to protest for Palestinian lives and freedom on a near-daily basis. The tactics and the targets vary from holding mass demonstrations and blocking the route of a presidential motorcade to taking over iconic cultural institutions and publishing a mock paper called The New York War Crimes. The Indypendent’s photo team has been there every stop of the way covering what may be the most unrelenting protest movement in U.S. history.

—Indy Staff

Neil Constantine The Oculus by Neil Constantine Nerdeen Kiswani of Within Our Lifetime on International Women’s Day by Neil Constantine Neil Constantine Palestinian Youth Movement at Washington Square March 2 by Laura Jane Brett The Bronx on Jan. 6 by Neil Constantine Dan Efram The New York Times on March 14 by Laura Jane Brett MOMA on Feb. 10 by Dan Efram Laura Jane Brett Within Our Lifetime in Little Yemen by Neil Constantine NYT on Nov. 9 by Hannah La Follette Ryan Fatima Mohammed at Mayor’s Iftar on March 19 by Laura Jane Brett Hannah La Follette Ryan Hannah La Follette Ryan AIPAC headquarters on Feb. 22 by Dan Efram The Brooklyn Bridge on Jan. 8 by Laura Jane Brett

