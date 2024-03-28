Menu

Photo Essay: NYC Stands With Gaza

Issue 286

This collection of photos was the center spread of the April issue of The Indypendent. Design by Mikael Tarkela.

New Yorkers continue to protest for Palestinian lives and freedom.

Dan Efram, Hannah La Follette Ryan, Laura Brett & Neil Constantine Mar 27

More than five months into Israel’s live-streamed genocide in Gaza, New Yorkers continue to protest for Palestinian lives and freedom on a near-daily basis. The tactics and the targets vary from holding mass demonstrations and blocking the route of a presidential motorcade to taking over iconic cultural institutions and publishing a mock paper called The New York War Crimes. The Indypendent’s photo team has been there every stop of the way covering what may be the most unrelenting protest movement in U.S. history.

—Indy Staff

Neil Constantine
The Oculus by Neil Constantine
Nerdeen Kiswani of Within Our Lifetime on International Women’s Day by Neil Constantine
Neil Constantine
Palestinian Youth Movement at Washington Square March 2 by Laura Jane Brett
The Bronx on Jan. 6 by Neil Constantine
Dan Efram
The New York Times on March 14 by Laura Jane Brett
MOMA on Feb. 10 by Dan Efram
Laura Jane Brett
Within Our Lifetime in Little Yemen by Neil Constantine
NYT on Nov. 9 by Hannah La Follette Ryan
Fatima Mohammed at Mayor’s Iftar on March 19 by Laura Jane Brett
Hannah La Follette Ryan
Hannah La Follette Ryan
AIPAC headquarters on Feb. 22 by Dan Efram
The Brooklyn Bridge on Jan. 8 by Laura Jane Brett

To see the April issue of The Indypendent, where most of these photos live as a center spread, click here or go to a news box near you.

The Indypendent is a New York City-based newspaper, website and weekly radio show. All of our work is made possible by readers like you. During this holiday season, please consider making a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home. 

Related Coverage

Ivermectin for Humans for Sale