Photo Essay: NYC Stands With Gaza

New Yorkers continue to protest for Palestinian lives and freedom.
More than five months into Israel’s live-streamed genocide in Gaza, New Yorkers continue to protest for Palestinian lives and freedom on a near-daily basis. The tactics and the targets vary from holding mass demonstrations and blocking the route of a presidential motorcade to taking over iconic cultural institutions and publishing a mock paper called The New York War Crimes. The Indypendent’s photo team has been there every stop of the way covering what may be the most unrelenting protest movement in U.S. history.
—Indy Staff
