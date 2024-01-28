Video: Antiwar Activists Accuse The New York Times of ‘Manufacturing Consent’ for Genocide in Gaza

Members of two pro-Palestine groups protested The Times in the wake of recent revelations about a December article that investigated rape allegations against Hamas.

On Thursday, Writers Against the War on Gaza and the Palestinian Youth Movement held a press conference in front of The New York Times building demanding The Times take responsibility for publishing a sensational but unsubstantiated front-page story in late December alleging that Hamas had systematically raped Israeli women on Oct. 7.

The article, “‘Screams Without Words’: How Hamas Weaponized Sexual Violence on Oct. 7,” has been criticized for its shoddy reporting since its publication and for shoring up support for Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza. The Times’ top-rated podcast, The Daily, declined to do a show based on the article because it couldn’t verify its claims. In the past week, it’s been learned that one of the story’s three co-authors, Anat Schwartz, had liked a tweet calling for Gaza to be turned into a “slaughterhouse,” had no prior journalistic experience and was a former member of Israeli military intelligence. Her nephew, Adam Stella, was another one of the story’s co-authors.

The protesters called for everyone involved in the reporting, writing, editing and publishing of “Screams Without Words” to resign. They also called on Times readers to partake in a BDU campaign — boycott, divest and unsubscribe.