Farah Barqawi, Sarah Aziza and Sharif Abdel Kouddous in Conversation About the Genocide in Gaza

On March 7, The Indypendent hosted a screening of the documentary “Born in Gaza” by Italian director Hernán Zin at Starr Bar. It was followed by a panel discussion between Palestinian writers Farah Barqawi and Sarah Aziza and Egyptian journalist Sharif Abdel Kouddous, moderated by Indy Associate Editor Amba Guerguerian. We interrogated Israel’s aims in Gaza, discussed family histories, and shared aspects of Palestinian identity, like displacement and resilience.

Check out what these amazing panelists had to say. Video by Jonathan Rampagoa.