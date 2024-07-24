Prisons and the Pandemic: Enraging New Book Looks at How Incarcerated Americans Experienced COVID

Five people imprisoned in different parts of the country narrate what it was like to be trapped behind prison walls with no place to seek refuge from a deadly virus.

When the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020, public health experts warned that the virus was both highly contagious and airborne. This prompted governments throughout the world to institute lockdowns in an attempt to control its spread. Even the U.S. took heed, shuttering schools, worksites, airports, and other once-bustling gathering places.

But when it came to prisons and jails, an ethos of disregard took hold, and a confluence of factors – inadequate and often negligent pre-COVID medical care, faulty ventilation systems, glaring overcrowding, and a reluctance to listen to the recommendations of medical authorities – led a to a disproportionate number of incarcerated individuals becoming ill and dying. In fact, by May 2020, 30 of the top 50 U.S. outbreaks – including the four largest – were inside prisons and jails.

Journalist and prison abolition activist Victoria Law’s latest book, Corridors of Contagion, zeroes in on this tragic, but preventable, outcome and introduces readers to five people imprisoned in different parts of the country. Their lived experience and insights allow us to understand the many carceral failures that unfolded.

It’s a depressing and enraging read, but Law’s reporting is tempered by her focus on the multiple ways that prisoners provided emotional support to each other and shared food, medicine, and information, even though doing this violated protocol and put them at risk of reprimand or worse.

These gestures, of course, were a lovely show of solidarity, but they were also a woefully insufficient antidote to a worldwide pandemic. Corridors of Contagion emphasizes these deficits and simultaneously exposes a long roster of policy failures. For one, she writes that domestic prisoner rights advocates and public health professionals were ignored when they urged officials to begin decarceration, arguing that reducing the number of prisoners was the best way to mitigate the spread of the virus.

Other countries, Law reports, did this – and quickly. “Iran ordered the temporary release of 85,000 people in mid-March 2020,” she writes. “Turkey released more than 114,000 people (nearly 40 percent of its prison population) while the Philippines, India, Iraq, and Ethiopia released tens of thousands…Several European nations also ordered mass releases.”

But the U.S.? According to Law, during the first year of the pandemic, U.S. prisons released 648,400 people. “That might seem like a staggering number,” she writes, “but only 37,700, or six percent of them, were expedited releases” The rest were people who were already scheduled for discharge. The upshot, she continues is that because new prisoners continued to be sentenced and imprisoned, just 215,800 fewer people were incarcerated in February 2021 than were locked up a year earlier.

By May 2020, 30 of the top 50 U.S. outbreaks – including the four largest – were inside prisons and jails.

Moreover, other policy changes added to worsening conditions for those at risk of infection. One of the most egregious took place in California where, beginning in late 2020, inmates in 40 state facilities were required to pony up a copay to see a physician or nurse. At $2 to $8 a visit, this put healthcare out of reach for many people jailed in the Golden State.

California, of course, was not the only locale to stymie healthcare access – to a deleterious end. Coupled with a constant flow of incoming and departing staff members and prisoners, it is unsurprising that in the first months of the pandemic, 38 percent of the 1.3 million people then in state and federal custody contracted the virus.

Equally unsurprising, when vaccines were rolled out, Law notes that conspiracy theories and rumors ran rampant, and limited the number of inmates willing to be jabbed. It was only after they learned that inoculations would result in the restoration of a range of activities – in-person visits from family members and friends and the resumption of classes, jobs, and meals eaten outside of their cells – that they lined up for the vax.

Still, even this was fraught, Law reports, because “the return to normalcy meant a return to mass numbers of incarcerations.”

This reality led Law to the central point of Corridors of Contagion. While the book supports several reforms – the expansion of compassionate release for elderly, sick, or disabled people; improved, timely access to free medical care; upgraded HVAC and ventilation systems; better education programs and work opportunities, among them – she stresses that these recommendations do not replace the need for decarceration or prison abolition.

“The pandemic could have been an opportunity to rethink the flawed logic of the U.S. criminal legal system,” Law concludes. “Instead, it made clear the extreme harms of a country set on perpetual punishment.” That said, she nonetheless believes that change is possible. “We can always change our minds, change course, offer reparations for the harms that have been inflicted, develop resources that meet rather than suppress people’s needs, and try again to imagine and build a world where we can help each other survive – and even prevent – the next disaster.”

Indeed, we can. And perhaps we will.

Corridors of Contagion: How the Pandemic Exposed the Cruelties of Incarceration

By Victoria Law

Haymarket Books, 288 pages

Release Date: September 10, 2024. Available for pre-order.

The Indypendent is a New York City-based newspaper, website and weekly radio show. All of our work is made possible by readers like you. During this holiday season, please consider making a recurring or one-time donation today or subscribe to our monthly print edition and get every copy sent straight to your home.