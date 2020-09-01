Indy 20th Anniversary Video: Kazembe Balagun

In celebration of our 20th year of publishing, we took on the endeavor of recording some of our favorite contributors explain what The Indy means to them.
Kazembe Balagun was a regular contributor to The Indypendent‘s culture section from 2002-2007. From 2007 to 2013, he was the Education/Outreach Coordinator at the Brecht Forum. Since 2013 he has been the Project Manager at the Rosa Luxuemburg Stiftung’s New York office. His works covers ground from the essay, “We Be Reading Marx Where We From: Socialism and the Black Freedom Struggle” to a review of the book Imagine: Living in a Socialist USA.
You can view the rest of the oral history project videos here.
