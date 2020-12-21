Menu

Indy Conversations: Roberto Lovato, Jan. 7

Photo: Alexis Terrazas/Datebook.

By Indypendent Staff Dec 23

Join us on Zoom Thursday, January 7 at 7 p.m. EST for a conversation between Indypendent Editor-in-Chief John Tarleton and Salvadorian-American author and activist Roberto Lovato about his widely acclaimed new memoir: Unforgetting: A Memoir of Family, Migration, Gangs and Revolution in the Americas.

We will also discuss the potential impact of a Biden administration on immigrant rights and U.S. foreign policy in Latin America.

This is the latest in out monthly series of Zoom conversations with prominent leftist activists and public intellectuals.

Register here. Registration is free and required.

