It’s all Free! August Events Calendar

ONGOING

STATEN ISLAND FERRY

Why pay for the Circle Line when you could see the Statue of Liberty for Free on the Staten Island Ferry. Make sure to go all the way up to the top level if you really want to feel the breeze in your hair. Once deboarding in Staten Island, you can go visit the beautiful rolling hills of North Shore Esplanade Park. Or, if you’re feeling more adventurous, go inland and visit Silver Lake or one of the enormous parks the island has to offer.

WHITEHALL TERMINAL

4 Whitehall St, Manhattan

Pianist Kenny Barron with bassist Ray Drummond playing at Charlie Parker Jazz Festival in 1995. Photo: Courtesy of City Parks Foundation.

JULY 31–SEPT 12

STREET THEATRE: CRITICAL CARE, or REHEARSALS FOR A NURSE

• Starting times vary •

Critical Care, or Rehearsals for a Nurse is about a young lady named Rose who is studying to be a Nurse. She takes a job in a Nursing home so that she will be able to pay her tuition, books, and living expenses. But COVID-19 rears its Ugly Head, and Rose has a big fight on her hands, to help to save her city and her own future as a pediatric nurse. In this beautiful Street Theater Story, the old and the new, the old and the young, all come together, to assure us that this Pandemic will end, and together, we shall survive. Like the phoenix, we will rise from the ashes.

VARIOUS LOCATIONS

Visit theaterforthenewcity.net

AUG 6

STARR BAR: BUSHWICK POWER HAPPY HOUR

4 p.m. – 7 p.m. • Free (drinks not included)

Come out on the first Friday of every month for Bushwick Power Happy Hour! One third of proceeds will go to a local activist organization doing amazing work in NYC. This month’s featured group will be Frack Outta Brooklyn (FOBK), a Black, Brown and Indigenous-led effort to stop National Grid from building a toxic pipeline through North Brooklyn! FOBK will be tabling with merch and ‘zines, plus speakers will share more on the fight and how folks can get involved.

STARR BAR

214 Starr St, Brooklyn

AUG 6

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM: FREE ADMISSION FRIDAY

• 5 p.m.–8 p.m. •

Free Admission Friday at Children’s Museum of Manhattan – With five fabulous floors of fun on West 83rd Street, this is a destination for delight, discovery, and learning! Hands-on learning environments, programs, and curricula are all produced through an alchemy of fun, research, and museum science.

CHILDREN’S MUSEUM OF MANHATTAN

212 W 83rd St, Manhattan

AUG 8

SUMMERSTAGE: MET OPERA SUMMER RECITAL

• 7 p.m. •

One of New York’s iconic cultural institutions, the Metropolitan Opera returns to Central Park for its 12th year of SummerStage concerts with a performance on August 8. Met stars Leah Hawkins, Paul Appleby, and Will Liverman present an enchanting program of arias and duets from some of opera’s most beloved works, accompanied by Bryan Wagorn on piano.

SUMMERSTAGE, CENTRAL PARK

Rumsey Playfield (accessible via the 5th Ave & 69th St entrance to Central Park)



AUG 13

MOVIES UNDER THE STARS: RED PILL

• 7:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m. •

Red Pill, directed by Tony award winner Tonya Pinkins, is a visually stunning metaphor for all of our fears and a reminder that there are worse things than death. For Mature Audiences (Horror/Satire).

ST. NICHOLAS PARK

St Nicholas Ave &, St Nicholas Terrace, Manhattan

THRU MARCH 20, 2022

ART: THE SLIPSTREAM: REFLECTION, RESILIENCE, AND RESISTANCE IN THE ART OF OUR TIME

• Wed–Sun 11 a.m.–6 p.m. • Suggested donation

The Slipstream: Reflection, Resilience, and Resistance in the Art of Our Time draws examples from the Brooklyn Museum’s contemporary art collection to contemplate the profound disruption that occurred in 2020. Borrowing its title from an aeronautical term that refers to the pull of the current that is left in the wake of a large and powerful object, the exhibition examines the placement and displacement of power that runs through American history and continues today. Centering artists of color, The Slipstream features works by multiple generations of artists from the 1960s to the present day.

BROOKLYN MUSEUM

200 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn

Celebrate Brooklyn! Photo: David Andrako, 2017.

AUG 27

CELEBRATE BROOKLYN: YAEJI | KEIYAA | NAPPY NINA

• 7 p.m. •

This night belongs to Korean-American Brooklynite YAEJI, who rocketed to fame with her full-length 2020 debut mixtape What We Drew,. In this performance, she will take over the Bandshell to headline and curate a hand-picked lineup that includes the up and coming singer-songwriter-instrumentalist KEIYAA and the prolific local writer, rapper, producer and emcee NAPPY NINA.

PROSPECT PARK BANDSHELL

9th Street & Prospect Park West, Brooklyn

AUG 27

HISTORY & POLITICS: HISTORIES OF THE WORKING CLASS IN NORTH AMERICA

• 6 p.m.–7:30 p.m. •

As a part of an ongoing series hosted by The People’s Forum, Histories of the Working Class in North America, Naomi R Williams, scholar and historian, will give a public talk on unions, race, labor, and coalition building in Racine, Wisconsin.

VIRTUAL

visit peoplesforum.org to RSVP

AUG 28–29

THE CHARLIE PARKER JAZZ FESTIVAL

• 6 p.m.–7 p.m. •

Celebrate the artistic and creative energy that has made Harlem a world-renowned artistic community as the festival returns to Marcus Garvey Park after last year’s pandemic. The lineup reflects the global impact that Parker continues to have on music and the musicians that make it. Donald Harrison brings his quartet for a collaboration with some of Harlem’s finest string musicians in celebration of Parker’s most commercially successful works, while Willie Jones III has assembled a diverse ensemble of nascent stars and jazz veterans.

MARCUS GARVEY PARK

6316, Mt Morris Park W, Manhattan

SEPT 6

WEST INDIES PARADE

11 a.m.

West Indian Day Carnival/Labor Day Parade gathers around two million people in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, on the first Monday of September. As always, you can always count on crowds to be waving flags from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Grenada, Haiti, and other Caribbean nations in a joyful expression of ethnic heritage and cultural pride. The parade marches along the Eastern Parkway accompanied by drums, whistles, reggae, and calypso music, and sometimes exploding powdered paint. If you’re really feeling it, you can start early on Monday morning at 3 a.m. with the J’Ouvert parade, a celebration of steel pan drums that kicks off the main parade.

GRAND ARMY PLAZA/FRANKLIN ST/EASTERN PARKWAY

