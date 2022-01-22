New Yorkers Mark Anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol Attack

Americans marked the first anniversary of the Trump-inspired sacking of the U.S. Capitol with vigils and rallies in dozens of cities and towns. Vigils were held at several venues here in New York City.

Speaking to a crowd of 150 democracy defenders on the Upper West Side, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said there was “no guarantee” that democracy would prevail over rightwing authoritarianism and that the struggle to defend voting rights and electoral democracy would continue for the rest of our lives. The vigil was organized by organizations Move On, Indivisible and Rise and Resist.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov Brian Benjamin was among the speakers at a rally at Carl Schurz Park on the Upper East Side. Benjamin decried the “madness” of the January 6 assault on the Capitol and asked how children who were just learning about civics and U.S. democracy were supposed to make sense of the event.

And at Brooklyn Borough Hall, a lone speaker implored all who would listen to take seriously the rightwing assault on democracy.

