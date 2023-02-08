This piece, vignettes of a New York morning, should be read with friends! Divide the roles among yourselves and get into the rhythm of our residents.

Roles:

NARRATOR

STRANGER 1

STRANGER 2

SELLER

HOMELESS PERSON

KID 1

KID 2

DANCE INSTRUCTOR

DANCER

NARRATOR:

Places!

Places!

Daybreak choreography

With two left feet

Means starting off

On the wrong one —



DANCE INSTRUCTOR:

We need Alvin Ailey at Lincoln Center, not showtime in the park, (BEAT) honey.

DANCER:

Good morning to you too.



NARRATOR:

Its too early for your scathing remarks …

Impressed against

The haggard face

Of ATM terminals

Reflecting us

Is bumping into strangers

Aimlessly surveying

The Post —



STRANGER 1:

My fault g



STRANGER 2:

Nah its all good



NARRATOR:

In between Hail Mary’s

Our dancers duck

Winston-armed periodicals/

Out the Civic window

Shuddered storefronts

Grounds for where

Spare change

Is an afterthought



HOMELESS PERSON:

Sorry for the interruption, ladies

and gentlemen. My name is (BEAT)



NARRATOR:

Patience!

Improvise connections

To high contrast,

silhouetted neighbors/

Congested

And

In-diff-er-ent

Incessant pedestrian traffic

Rubberneck on

Ware peddlers’ accessories and goods —



STRANGER 1:

How much for a phone case and

two packs of incense?



SELLER:

30 but for you I’ll do 21.



NARRATOR:

It’s all maintaining space,

Commercial gain

Some courtesy reserved

In queue

Queens with the smudged beat

Behind the OSHA admin

Both want a turkey bacon egg and cheese

Commuter kids

Reaching for the Dunkaroos



KID 1:

You really gon’ eat that whole pack?



KID 2:

Fuck is you talkin’ bout, watch me —



KID 1:

Nah you buggin’, let me get one (BEAT)

or two.



NARRATOR:

The minutia

Between them

Articulates

Posture points

Where conflicts

Of buoyancy occur

Afloat in the riptides

Of a morning’s affinity

And collective negligence



SELLER:

AYE LOOK OUT —

Idiot knocking over my table …



STRANGER 2:

Nobody want ya bum ass shea butter, relax.



DANCE INSTRUCTOR:

EXCUSE ME, WHY ARE WE NOT

MOVING —



KID 2:

Cause they dummies.



STRANGER 1:

Cap, I’M moving this week.



DANCE INSTRUCTOR:

THAT’S NOT WHAT I MEANT —



KID 1:

Aight bet then! You gonna

lower my rent.



HOMELESS PERSON:

Think that’s hoping for the best kid.



DANCER:

Today is teaching me that

what you get is what you get …

(BEAT)



CAST IN UNISON:

Well yeah. What’d you expect?



NARRATOR:

As far as they agree

Alliances of view

Are more opportune subterfuge

Than bonds they need to keep

Decorum for a crowded avenue

That rarely changes speed

Save for the first wave

Of waking agency

The flow of which

They’re presumed to repeat

Places!

Places!



Nakama is a multimedia artist and performer from New York. They explore sonic and visual media as a means of connecting worlds and people, cognitively and in real time.