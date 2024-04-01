Columbia Erupts: Highlights from Our Coverage of Fast-Growing Gaza Solidarity Protest

The Indypendent’s Video Team has been on the ground covering these historic protests since they began last Wednesday.

Columbia University’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment is now in its sixth day. The occupation began early last Wednesday morning when a group of a couple hundred students with Columbia University Apartheid Divest set up on the main lawn in the middle of campus.

In rapid order, protest leaders were suspended and thrown out of their student housing, 108 peaceful student protesters were arrested and led off campus in handcuffs by NYPD riot police and a furious backlash ensued causing Columbia President Nemet “Minouche” Shafik to backpedal on her hardline position. The encampment is now bigger and better organized. Earlier today, hundreds of faculty and staff walked out and joined the protest. And this afternoon at New York University, where an encampment was erected in the morning, faculty and staff walked out, linking their arms in front of student protesters after administrators threatened them with arrest. The Columbia protest has also inspired pro-Palestine students at more than a dozen campuses across the country to set up similar encampments with more joining every day. Here are some highlights from our coverage.

Columbia students race to another lawn to continue occupying campus in their campaign to force the university to divest from Israel. The Gaza Solidarity Encampment is being ransacked by police, and dozens have been arrested, incl. two legal observers (4th slide) 📷 N Constantine pic.twitter.com/mUVWVP2XTG — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) April 18, 2024

As Palestinian writer and journalist Mohammed El-Kurd @m7mdkurd was speaking about the importance of this direct action to students that continue to occupy the Columbia campus in solidarity w Palestine, NYPD started encroaching on the new lawn that is being occupied. @ColumbiaSJP pic.twitter.com/ptRmgC5TUF — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) April 18, 2024

Jewish students celebrate Shabbat in song at the Columbia Gaza Solidarity Encampment, student protesters chant “Disclose! Divest! We will not stop! We will not rest!” and students pass out copies of The Columbia Daily Spectator @ColumbiaSpec. pic.twitter.com/2FJsWjSvcS — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) April 19, 2024

An Arabic music student ensemble just played in the “liberated zone,” and the performance turned into a dabke circle by the end.



The cops totally backed down for now (none are looming) — NYPD blamed Shafik for calling them in after bad press from yesterday’s mass arrests here. pic.twitter.com/A00Js0q9Bh — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) April 20, 2024

(1/2) NOW: New School SJP erected its own Gaza Solidarity Encampment at the main entrance of the university this am. B/c it’s admitted students day here, the non-academic student workers are picketing for their campaign to unionize w the Academic Workers Union & fully support SJP pic.twitter.com/U0KCmf9nyR — @TheIndypendent (@TheIndypendent) April 21, 2024