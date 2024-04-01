Columbia Erupts: Highlights from Our Coverage of Fast-Growing Gaza Solidarity Protest

The Indypendent’s Video Team has been on the ground covering these historic protests since they began last Wednesday.
Columbia University’s Gaza Solidarity Encampment is now in its sixth day. The occupation began early last Wednesday morning when a group of a couple hundred students with Columbia University Apartheid Divest set up on the main lawn in the middle of campus.
In rapid order, protest leaders were suspended and thrown out of their student housing, 108 peaceful student protesters were arrested and led off campus in handcuffs by NYPD riot police and a furious backlash ensued causing Columbia President Nemet “Minouche” Shafik to backpedal on her hardline position. The encampment is now bigger and better organized. Earlier today, hundreds of faculty and staff walked out and joined the protest. And this afternoon at New York University, where an encampment was erected in the morning, faculty and staff walked out, linking their arms in front of student protesters after administrators threatened them with arrest. The Columbia protest has also inspired pro-Palestine students at more than a dozen campuses across the country to set up similar encampments with more joining every day. Here are some highlights from our coverage.