Stay-Home Events Calendar: May 23 to May 29

The coronavirus is forcing us to avoid venturing outside, but there are still plenty of concerts, film screenings, performances, conferences, talks and study groups underway. Here’s a few coming up in the next week. If you’re staging an online event, let us know. Still looking for ways to keep busy? Check out these five anti-capitalist films or three docs to watch while in isolation.

VOTE: How to File an Absentee Ballot

Medical officials are urging New Yorkers to file absentee ballots. In order to receive one, you’ll have to fill out an application, citing “temporary illness” as your reason for not voting in person. This category applies to both people who have contracted COVID-19 and those who fear contracting it.

WHEN: Now

FREE

CONCERT: Braxton Cook: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

For his Tiny Desk (home) concert, Cook jumped around his discography, performing tracks from his 2017 album, Somewhere in Between, all the way up to his latest project, 2020’s Fire Sign. Cook says he usually performs his original work with a full band, but obviously that isn’t an option in the time of social distancing. So instead, the ambidextrous talent uses loops to support his vocals, saxophone and guitar throughout the laidback set. Closing out this cozy session, Cook dedicates the stirring “Hymn (for Trayvon Martin)” to everyone affected by the current pandemic.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

HISTORY EXPLORATION: Steve Biko

Stephen Bantu Biko was an anti-apartheid activist in South Africa in the 1960s and 1970s. A student leader, he later founded the Black Consciousness Movement which would empower and mobilize much of the urban black population. Since his death in police custody, he has been called a martyr of the anti-apartheid movement. While living, his writings and activism attempted to empower black people, and he was famous for his slogan “black is beautiful”, which he described as meaning: “man, you are okay as you are, begin to look upon yourself as a human being”.

WHEN: Whenever

FREE

FILM(S): Made In Harlem: Queer Harlem Renaissance

Queer Harlem Renaissance is a series of short films and documentaries about the unsung, yet influential LGBTQ+ community of the Harlem Renaissance — one of the most revered movements of Black art & culture in America. While the emphasis on racial transformation has been celebrated over the years, not many people are aware of the queer contributions of artists like, Ma Rainey, Richard Bruce Nugent, & Claude McKay — all of whom greatly influenced black art & culture in the 1920s. Even the works of well-known figures (such as Langston Hughes & Bessie Smith) have had their complex sexuality de-emphasized over time, or in some cases, left out entirely. The series Queer Harlem Renaissance highlights these trailblazers and their contributions to history.

WHEN: Thru May 27

COST: $12

FILM FEST: Workers Unite! Film Festival

The Workers Unite Film Festival is a celebration of Global Labor Solidarity. The Festival aims to showcase student and professional films from the United States and around the world which publicize and highlight the struggles, successes and daily lives of all workers in their efforts to unite and organize for better living conditions and social justice.

WHEN: May 22–25

FREE

DANCE: Sábado Familiar: Bomba with Milteri y Bombazo Dance Co!

Baila with El Museo! Afro-Puerto Rican Bomba and Afro-Caribbean traditional folkloric elements come to life in a virtual movement workshop with Milteri Tucker Concepción from Bombazo Dance Company! Join us on LIVE for a celebration of life through traditional rhythms, singing and dancing. Open to all ages.

WHEN: Sat May 23

11 a.m.–12 p.m.

FREE

ANIMATED SHORTS: The Art of Storytelling in Chinatown: Behind the Stories

In celebration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, we’re bringing back our heartwarming Chinatown animated shorts for a special encore virtual screening. These stories bring us into the everyday lives of people who have long called Chinatown home and challenge us to reimagine how we collectively remember and honor the stories of our communities. How do we bring our communities into the fold as integral, active participants in the telling of their own stories? How do we engage the larger community in this collective remembering?

WHEN: Sat May 23

8 p.m.–9:30 p.m.

COST: Free/Donation

CONCERT: Stay Away Shows: Julia Jacklin

Singer/songwriter Jula Jacklin crafts a seamless meld of dreamy indie pop and confessional alt-country.

WHEN: Sat May 23

1 p.m.

FREE

TOWN HALL: Virtual Town Hall: Tell National Grid #FrackOuttaBK

National Grid is installing a 30″ Diameter fracked gas transmission pipeline along sections of Flushing Ave, Bushwick Ave, Moore St, Manhattan Ave, and Montrose Ave in Bushwick and South Williamsburg. The Metropolitan “Reliability” pipeline has already been constructed under Brownsville and East NY. For-profit, private energy utility National Grid plans to pay for this hazardous $185 million pipeline through raising New Yorkers’ monthly bills over the next three years, forcing us to pay for the poisoning of our communities. So, let’s tell National Grid to #FrackOuttaBK!

WHEN: Sun May 24

5 p.m.–7 p.m.

FREE

MEETING: Rent Strikes Support

Rent Strikes are more than just withholding or not paying your rent. Every Monday 6:30-8pm, we will have a zoom call to talk about what is happening in our buildings and plan more collective actions. You can join via computer or phone.

WHEN: Mon May 25

6:30 p.m.–8 p.m.

FREE

TOUR: New York’s Nature Preserves: A Tour of Treasured Places

We have long recognized the restorative power of nature, but in times like these, it is even more essential. Across the country, The Nature Conservancy has created the largest network of private preserves in the world—providing an opportunity for people to connect with nature while protecting wildlife and the natural resources that bring us clean air and water. Join Jim Howe, Central & Western New York Chapter Director, Mat Levine, NY Director of Stewardship, and Marcela Maldonado Medina, NY Preserve Stewardship Coordinator, for a closer look at the diversity of New York’s preserves and how an old model of conservation is rapidly evolving into a new age.

WHEN: Tues May 26

5 p.m.–6 p.m.

FREE

CLASS: Bookbinding 1

In this introductory class you will learn the basic use of bookbinding tools and materials, along with bookbinding structures. Students will learn about non-adhesive structures, bindings for single sheets, and other bindings that can be made with little specialized equipment. Accordion books and pamphlet books are a couple of the structures that will be taught during the course. This class is ideal for those who wish to learn simple forms for presenting work, or for building fundamental knowledge of bookbinding.

WHEN: Tues May 26

6 p.m.–9 p.m.

FREE

WEBINAR: Marvelous Mushrooms

Fungi can be helpful in your garden and delicious in the kitchen. This class offers a peek into the fungi kingdom at large and addresses DIY indoor growing and cultivation methods with the option to transfer your fungi to your outdoor garden. In addition to a demonstration of basic propagation techniques, the class offers resources for finding mushroom materials to work with as you set about on your homegrown mycological pursuits. GreenThumb has a great webinar schedule. Check it out!

WHEN: Thurs May 28

12 p.m.–1:30 p.m.

FREE

COMMUNITY SUPPORT: Community Check-in Calls with Samy Nemir & Julia Salazar

Join the teams of Samy Nemir for District Leader and Julia Salazar for State Senate to call voters throughout Bushwick and Williamsburg this April! In times of crisis, it’s more important that we stand in solidarity with our community. That’s why we’ve shifted our campaigns towards mutual aid efforts and making Community Check-In phone calls to our neighbors to make sure that they are doing ok, and to connect them with resources and information they may need to get through this crisis. But we can’t reach all of our neighbors and ensure that they are safe and healthy without your help.

WHEN: Thurs May 28

6 p.m.–8 p.m.

FREE



PROTEST: #FreeThemAll Fridays: Demand Dignity For All!

As COVID-19 spreads across the country, immigrants continue to be locked up in ICE detention without adequate medical or sanitary facilities. The undocumented community is shut out of state relief even as they provide the essential labor that keeps New York running.

Join us EVERY FRIDAY in the month of May by car or bike to say ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

We demand that Governor Cuomo use his emergency powers to order the release of all ICE detainees locked up in NY State to safeguard human life and public health. We also stand in solidarity with all prisoners and call for their freedom amid COVID-19.

We demand that Governor Cuomo establish an immediate emergency relief fund for the undocumented community suffering from loss of jobs and income, left out of federal/state relief, and cannot qualify for unemployment benefits.

We demand that Governor Cuomo #CancelRent during COVID-19, not just defer evictions until later. Many New Yorkers, especially undocumented people, are struggling to pay rent due to the effects of this pandemic and will be in danger of losing their housing.

We demand that Governor Cuomo #ProtectAllWorkers. Immigrant workers and all workers need proper PPE, hazard pay, and paid sick leave. Immigrant workers are #EssentialNotDisposable.

Bring signs, decorate your cars and bikes, honk your horns, make it clear to ICE and Cuomo that we are not going to stop fighting until all ICE concentration camps are shut down and the undocumented community wins permanent protection. No one is free until everyone is free.

WHEN: Fri May 29

3 p.m.–6 p.m.

FREE

FILM FEST: Brooklyn Film Festival

From May 29 through June 7, BFF will show more than 140 films grouped into 37 two-hour program blocks

Viewers must register an account with the festival, have their address verified, and login to view any of the 2020 films featured on our website

Viewers will be able to watch all our programs free of charge

All films will play via our website: www.brooklynfilmfestival.org

The video server is hosted by Vimeo and we will upload all BFF programs using the safest settings available (i.e. not downloadable)

WHEN: May 29–June 7

FREE

